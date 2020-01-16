Three Elkton-Lake Benton teams earn academic achievement



Photo courtesy of Starrography

The Lady Elks volleyball team was one of three E-LB teams to be honored by the SDHSAA for their academic excellence.

By Shelly Finzen

Elkton-Lake Benton High School emphasizes excellence in academics and in extra-curricular activities. That is why three E-LB teams were honored by the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) for excellence in the classroom and on the team.

According to a press release from the SDHSAA, the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award Program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence.

