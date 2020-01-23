Tigers take down Lady Elks
January 23, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks faced another tough loss last week as they faced the Howard Tigers on Monday, Jan. 13. The Tigers, which are third in the region, defeated the Lady Elks 52-37.
Scoring for the Lady Elks was led by Julia Drietz; she made two 2-point field goals, two 3-pointers and five of six free-throw shots…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login