A family tradition for more than 70 years



This photo depicts the Country House before it was a supper club, as Gib’s Skelly Service and motel. Taken in the early 1950s, the photo shows the original service station and café with the motel units along the back.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Cham­ber of Commerce selects one business every month to highlight as the Cham­ber Business of the Month. This month, the Chamber has selected a business that has been serving Lake Benton for more than 70 years. Congratulations to Country House Supper Club, February’s Chamber Business of the Month.

The Country House is owned and operated by Tony and Erin Schwing. It was originally opened in 1948 by Erin’s grandfather, Gib Williams. Williams and his wife Sue moved seven overnight cabins to the east side of U.S. Highway 14. According to the histo­ry page of the business, the Williamses built a thriving modern motel, a two-bay garage and a popular café. “A Lake Benton newspaper reported Gib’s cabins had 2,460 registered guests from Canada to Texas and from New York to Califor­nia—every state in the union, every walk of life,’” the history states.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



This photo of the Country House, taken in the mid 1980s, shows the building after the laundromat had been converted into a storage area. This was before the Schwings remodeled, adding a 60-person seating area.