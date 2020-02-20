A friendly competition at Lake Benton Elementary School
February 20, 2020
Lake Benton’s third and fourth grade (top) and fifth and sixth grade (below) girls elementary basketball teams faced off against Elkton’s third and fourth grade, and fifth and sixth grade teams last week. The ladies were able to work on skills that all teams will contribute to the future of the Lady Elks.School, Sports | Comments Off
