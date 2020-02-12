A hard-earned win for the Elks is cause to celebrate



Coach Steve Erickson was honored on Thursday, Feb. 6 for his 200th win, which was against Estelline-Hendricks. Pictured are Riley Hunter, Bryson Sik, Miles Harming, Logan Kuehl, Marcus Harming, Ryan Krog, Aiden Erickson and Eliot Erickson in front. In back are Peyton Sik, Joseph Nibbe, Assistant Coach Mark Harming, Isaac Jaacks, Grant DeRuyter holding Jenna Nibbe, Matthew Nibbe, Mason Gaumer, William Neil and Coach Erickson.

By Shelly Finzen

The E-LB Elks were chal­lenged by the Estelline- Hendricks Redhawks in Lake Benton on Thursday, Feb. 6. The high-scoring game was a hard fight for the Elks, but they defeated the Redhawks in overtime, 70-71. Coach Steve Erick­son said, “We faced some adversity throughout this game, and I was proud that we were able to pull it out…I’m proud of our guys for the way they made the plays down the stretch that they need to in order to pull it off.”

Matthew Nibbe was the Elks’ top scorer. He put 25 points on the board with 11 2-point field goals and three of eight free-throw shots…

Elkton-Lake Benton’s senior boys basketball players Grant DeRuyter, left, and Bryson Sik, right, were honored on Thursday, Feb. 6. The boys were presented with framed jerseys.