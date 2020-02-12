Bulldogs defeat the Lady Elks
February 12, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lady Elks challenged the DeSmet Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 31. The ladies were defeated by the Bulldogs, 49-21.
Leading in the scoring for the Lady Elks was Brooklyn Nielsen, who put eight points on the board with one each 2-point and 3-point shots and three of four free throws…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Lake Benton News | Top
admin login
admin login