Bulldogs defeat the Lady Elks

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lady Elks chal­lenged the DeSmet Bull­dogs on Friday, Jan. 31. The ladies were defeated by the Bulldogs, 49-21.

Leading in the scor­ing for the Lady Elks was Brooklyn Nielsen, who put eight points on the board with one each 2-point and 3-point shots and three of four free throws…

