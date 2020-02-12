Cardinals don’t have what it takes, defeated by the Elks
February 12, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elks battled the Deuel Cardinals at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Cardinals didn’t have what it took, and the Elks defeated them 53-27.
Three Elkton-Lake Benton players scored in the double-digits in the game. Marcus Harming led the Elk scoring with 16 points from five 2-point field goals, a 3-point shot and three free throws…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under School, Sports | Comments Off
