Cardinals override the Elks

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks challenged the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals in Dell Rapids, South Da­kota on Monday, Feb. 17. The Elks gave it their all, but the Cardinals defeated them 72-60. Coach Steve Erickson said, “I’m proud of the effort that our kids gave and played with all night. We were right there and had opportunities, we just didn’t make the plays down the stretch that we needed to in order to win the game and, unfortu­nately, they did.”

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.