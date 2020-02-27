Cardinals override the Elks
February 27, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks challenged the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals in Dell Rapids, South Dakota on Monday, Feb. 17. The Elks gave it their all, but the Cardinals defeated them 72-60. Coach Steve Erickson said, “I’m proud of the effort that our kids gave and played with all night. We were right there and had opportunities, we just didn’t make the plays down the stretch that we needed to in order to win the game and, unfortunately, they did.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
