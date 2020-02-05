City approves leasing new snow removal equipment



The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday night. The board approved moving forward with contracting with Lincoln County for police protection. Pictured are trustees Dave Enke and Daryl Schlapkohl, City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen, Mayor Bob Worth and trustees Mark Dunn and Rosie DeZeeuw.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 3. All trustees were present for the meeting. During the evening, two topics dominated the discussion.

City Maintenance Supervisor Todd Draper presented a proposal to lease a compact payloader from New Holland and to purchase a snowblower that would be used with the leased equipment. According to Draper, by participating in the lease program, the City of Lake Benton would have the use of a new machine for nine months, which would reduce the number of hours being put on the city’s tractor…

