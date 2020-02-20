DeRuyter joins the 1,000 Point Club
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks challenged the Deubrook Area Dolphins on Friday, Feb. 14 in Deubrook, South Dakota. The Elks moved to the top early in the game and stayed there until they defeated the Dolphins, 58-33. During the game, senior Grant DeRuyter reached the 1,000 career point milestone. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Congratulations to Grant DeRuyter as he reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career. It is quite an accomplishment and he is now the 10th member of the 1,000- point club in ElktonHigh School basketball history. Congrats, Grant!”
Three Elks scored double digits. DeRuyter earned 17 points with six 2-point field goals and five of six free throws. Marcus Harming added 15 points to the score with four 2-point shots, a 3-point basket and four of four free throws. Matthew Nibbe gave the team 14 points with two 2-pointers and two 3-pointers, as well as four of five free-throw shots.
