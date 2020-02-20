DeRuyter joins the 1,000 Point Club

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Elks challenged the Deubrook Area Dolphins on Friday, Feb. 14 in Deu­brook, South Dakota. The Elks moved to the top ear­ly in the game and stayed there until they defeated the Dolphins, 58-33. Dur­ing the game, senior Grant DeRuyter reached the 1,000 career point mile­stone. Coach Steve Erick­son said, “Congratulations to Grant DeRuyter as he reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career. It is quite an accomplish­ment and he is now the 10th member of the 1,000- point club in ElktonHigh School basketball history. Congrats, Grant!”

Three Elks scored dou­ble digits. DeRuyter earned 17 points with six 2-point field goals and five of six free throws. Marcus Harm­ing added 15 points to the score with four 2-point shots, a 3-point basket and four of four free throws. Matthew Nibbe gave the team 14 points with two 2-pointers and two 3-pointers, as well as four of five free-throw shots.

