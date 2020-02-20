Elks battle the GPL Panthers for a win on the road Feb. 11
February 20, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks battled the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Elks worked together to top the Panthers, defeating them 63-55. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Our kids battled and made the plays they needed to down the stretch to pick up the win on the road.”
Matthew Nibbe led the Elks in scoring, putting 26 points on the board with nine 2-point field goals and eight of eight free throws…
Matthew Nibbe led the Elks in scoring, putting 26 points on the board with nine 2-point field goals and eight of eight free throws…
