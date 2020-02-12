Elks battled top Dogs in DeSmet

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks challenged the num­ber one rated DeSmet Bull­dogs on Thursday, Jan. 30. Although they fought hard, the Bulldogs defeated the Elks 64-41. Coach Steve Erickson said, “We knew going in, DeSmet was a very good basketball team. They are rated number 1 in the state for a reason.”

Elk scoring was led by Marcus Harming, who put 11 points on the board. Marcus scored with three 2-point field goals, a 3-point shot and two of three free throws…

