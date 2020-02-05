Elks ground the Flyers
February 5, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks faced the Chester Area Flyers on Monday, Jan. 27. The Flyers were grounded by the Elks as the Elks defeated them 47-38. Coach Steve Erickson said, “We played really well in stretches and then really bad in stretches. I thought there were times we just got sped up and rushed things on offense, kind of forgetting about spacing, moving the ball, and looking for quality shots. The third quarter especially, we just were out of sorts on offense, turning the ball over too much and really stagnant with what we were trying to do.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
