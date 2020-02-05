Elks ground the Flyers

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks faced the Chester Area Flyers on Monday, Jan. 27. The Flyers were ground­ed by the Elks as the Elks defeated them 47-38. Coach Steve Erickson said, “We played really well in stretches and then really bad in stretches. I thought there were times we just got sped up and rushed things on offense, kind of forgetting about spacing, moving the ball, and look­ing for quality shots. The third quarter especially, we just were out of sorts on offense, turning the ball over too much and re­ally stagnant with what we were trying to do.”

