Fire Department and First Responders annual meeting held



The Lake Benton Fire Department and the Lake Benton First Responders held their annual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20. A nice crowd of township representatives were present for the meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Emergency Responders met with area townships on Thursday, Feb. 20, to present their annual reports and approve the township contracts for fire coverage. Representatives from the Lake Benton Fire Department, Lake Benton First Responders and Lake Benton City Council were present. Representatives from the following townships were also present: Altona – two representatives, Ash Lake – three representatives, Diamond Lake – five representatives, Drammen – two representatives, Fountain Prairie – zero representatives, Lake Benton Township – three representatives, Shaokatan – two representatives and Verdi Township – four representatives.

Fire Chief Scott Christensen presented the financial and police chief report for 2019. According to Christensen, the fire department revenues totaled $75,000 and the expenses totaled $45,718.55. The department was able to reduce their budget for 2020 due to extra earnings in 2019. According to Christensen, the department is on track to purchase a new truck in 2029, and will pay for it without bonding.

