Five E-LB students perform in the Quad State Honor Band Festival



Five Elkton-Lake Benton students performed in the Quad State Honor Band Festival in Vermillion, South Dakota on Monday, Jan. 27, 2019. Sharing their musical talents were Emma Kampmann, Brooklyn Nielsen and Emily Miller in front, and Noah Greer and David Cacho in back.



By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Five Elkton-Lake Benton students were selected to perform in the 22nd annual Quad State Honor Band Festival, which was performed at the Aalfs Auditorium in Slagle Hall on the University of South Dakota (USD) Campus in Vermillion, South Dakota. The festival was a two-day event, with students congregating at USD on Sunday, Jan. 26 and performing the concert the evening of Monday, Jan. 27.

