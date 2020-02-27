Here to serve

recruit DSC_0041 (5)
Members of the Minnesota National Guard, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Marines were on hand at the Lake Benton Recruitment Fair to speak to area youth about the benefits of joining the Armed Forces. E-LB student Noah Greer of Lake Benton was one of the area students who visited with the recruiters.

