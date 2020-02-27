Here to serve
February 27, 2020
Filed under Community
Members of the Minnesota National Guard, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Marines were on hand at the Lake Benton Recruitment Fair to speak to area youth about the benefits of joining the Armed Forces. E-LB student Noah Greer of Lake Benton was one of the area students who visited with the recruiters.
