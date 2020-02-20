High winds across the county cause poor travel conditions last week
February 20, 2020
Photo courtesy of Mary Nordmeyer
A semi slid into the north ditch of U.S. Highway 14 east of Lake Benton on Wednesday morning due to the slippery roads and low visibility.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County experienced another winter storm last week. The area received less snowfall than in other larger systems, but the high winds that accompanied the storm created whiteout conditions and severe wind chills. These conditions wreaked havoc for area drivers and led to school closings across the county…
