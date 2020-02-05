Ice Fishing Tournament draws a huge crowd, catch abundance of fish



Ken Nielsen shows a nice perch he caught during the tournament. A total of 950 fish were registered and weighed on Saturday, Jan. 25.

By Shelly Finzen

In every direction as far as the eye could see, structures appeared on Lake Benton Lake where none had been the week before. The fish were biting on Saturday, Jan. 25 for the sixth annual Lake Benton Sportsman’s Club Ice Fishing Tournament. This year’s tournament turned Lake Benton Lake into a small city of its own, with the largest number of registrations and registered fish in the history of the tournament.

According to Lisa Willert of Lake Benton Resort, more than 700 people were registered for the tournament. There were 533 adult registrations and 192 youth registrations. Several families from around the area and from far away brought children to enjoy a day on the ice.

