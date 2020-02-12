Lady Elks win big one at home

By Shelly Finzen

The Lady Elks battled the Iroquois-Doland Chiefs on Monday, Feb. 3 at home. The Lady Elks were on fire, as they defeated the Chiefs 52-31.

Leading the Lady Elk scoring were the Krog sis­ters. Rachael Krog put 13 points on the board with six 2-point shots and a free throw, and Hannah Krog added 11 points for the team with four 2-point field goals and three free throws…

