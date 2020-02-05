Lake Benton 5th/6th Grade Basketball Team competes



Lake Benton’s 5th/6th grade girls basketball team competed in the Canby tournament on Saturday, Jan. 25. They won all four of their games and claimed the sixth grade division championship. Pictured left to right in front are Malyha Slegers and Angie Deutz; in the middle row are Jenaya Drietz, Rozy Thooft, Jaden Johnson and Shelby Weets; and in back are Mike DeVries, Eden Hach, Sydney DeVries, Charlie Thooft, Peyton Kuehl, Ashya Flores and Coach Carey Kuehl.

