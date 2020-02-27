Lake Benton students: “We love reading!”
Lake Benton Elementary students love to read. These students earned enough Accelerated Reading points for a photo in the paper. Congratulations to (from front left) Elsie Bedow, Mya Rochel, Hadley Fruechte, Elizabeth Determan and Brystel Kuehl. In back are Alivia Fruechte, Payton Kuehl, Logan McConnell, Gavin Erickson, Jackson Olson and Angie Deutz.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Students at Lake Benton Elementary School celebrate reading during the month of February. During February’s I Love to Read activities, the kindergarten, second grade, sixth grade and school library are showing how they love reading.
According to kindergarten teacher Rochelle Drietz, “In kindergarten for I Love to Read Month, the students have a goal to listen to or read 15 books. If they reach their goal, they will get a new book!…
For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.Filed under Community, School | Comments Off
admin login