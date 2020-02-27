Leslie Willert will benefit from the March Lions Club Breakfast

By Shelly Finzen

From October through April, the Lake Benton Lions Club holds a break­fast benefit the first Sun­day of every month. The proceeds of the benefits are used to sponsor an individual or organiza­tion in need of financial assistance. The Lions will sponsor Leslie Willert for their March breakfast.

Willert was born and raised in Lake Benton. She graduated from RTR High School in Tyler in 2013. On July 4, 2019, Willert’s life changed forever. She was in a diving accident on Lake Benton Lake, where she broke the C-6 neck vertebra, bruising her spinal cord. The inju­ry initially paralyzed Wil­lert from the neck down, but through a surgery and hard work, she has regained the use of her arms…

