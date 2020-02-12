Lincoln County Road and Bridge hearing set for March 3



Mark Dunn and Dave Enke of Lake Benton spoke to the county board about contracting for police coverage for the City of Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lincoln County Board of Directors met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4. All commissioners were present for the meeting.

Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson spoke to the board concerning the highway department. According to Wilson, the county has already used more sand than usual on the roadways. Typically, the county uses 1,600 tons in a year, but this year they have already used 2,100 tons. Wilson estimates that they still have 1,700 tons left. “That is why we are telling the cities and towns that we are using it sparingly,” Wilson said.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.