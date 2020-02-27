NextEra Energy speaks to the board about challenges for Lincoln County project



Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen presented the annual ditch report to the county board.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18. All commissioners were present for the meeting.

Lincoln County Engineer Joe Wilson reported that the department continues to work on planning and permitting for the bridge projects and other road projects scheduled for 2020.

The department was able to complete some bridge repairs and maintenance on equipment. They plan to use the county’s snowblower to clear snow from shoulders along county highways and roads to help prevent drifting.

