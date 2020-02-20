Olson and Bedow are reading into success at Lake Benton Elementary



Bennett B. and Jackson O. are Lake Benton Elementary School’s top readers. See why they love to read below.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Reading is essential for success in school. Success in school is usually important for success in life. Lake Benton Elementary School works with students to help them succeed both in school and in life. The school participates in the Accelerated Reading (AR) program sponsored and facilitated by Renaissance Learning.

According to the National Center for Education and Evaluation (NCEE), “Accelerated Reader™ is a computerized supplementary reading program that provides guided reading instruction to students in grades K–12. It aims to improve students’ reading skills through reading practice and by providing frequent feedback on students’ progress to teachers…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.