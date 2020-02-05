Travis Erickson, DNP, joins Avera Medical Group Tyler

Travis Erickson on Gray
Travis Erickson, DNP, Family Medicine

Avera Medical Group Ty­ler welcomes Travis Erick­son, DNP, Family Medicine, to the local medical team.
Erickson holds a Doc­tor of Nursing Practice degree from South Dakota State University in Brook­ings, South Dakota. He is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Prac­titioners. Prior to joining Avera, he worked in clinic, urgent care, student health and pain clinic settings in Brookings.

