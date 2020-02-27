Two losses for the Lady Elks

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks challenged the Dell Rapids St. Mary Car­dinals on Tuesday, Feb 18 in Dell Rapids, South Da­kota. After a hard battle, the Cardinals defeated the Lady Elks 39 – 38.

Brooklyn Nielsen scored double digits in the game, putting up 13 points with two 2-point baskets and three 3-pointers. Rachael Krog added eight points for the Lady Elks with two 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and a free throw…

The Lady Elks chal­lenged the Baltic Bulldogs on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Lady Elks fought hard, but the Bulldogs topped them, defeating them by two points, 40-38.

Rachael Krog broke double digits in scoring, making 14 points with five 2-point shots and four free throws…

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.