What once was lost has now been found
Before— Wyatt Osland, Rudebusch’s helper, poses with the memorial they dug out in 2018.
By Shelly Finzen
As he walked through the graves at Memorial Hill Cemetery during the summer of 2018, Roger Rudebusch noticed a stone barely sticking out of the ground. Unsure of what it was, he and Wyatt Osland, who is currently a sixth grader at Lake Benton Elementary School, worked to dig the object out of the ground. What they discovered was a memorial stone that was more than 100 years old.
Rudebusch took the stone home and cleaned it using a power washer. The result was a nearly-new looking headstone that was on display during the Feb. 2 Lions Club breakfast, which benefited the area cemetery boards.
After— The memorial stone was on display during the February Lions Club breakfast that benefited the area cemeteries.
