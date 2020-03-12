Census will be explained at $3 Diner’s Club meal

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The next $3 Diner’s Club meal, sponsored by Bob and Gail Worth, will take place Thursday, March 12. Those who have already reserved their meal can expect a pork loin dinner, complemented by a talk given by Jim Accurso of the U.S. Census Bureau.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.