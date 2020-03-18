City dissolves police department



City Administrator/Clerk Eileen Christensen and Mayor Bob Worth.

By Mark Wilmes

The Lake Benton City Council approved a revised law enforcement contract with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to provide services to the City of Lake Benton. Trustee David Enke was designated to represent the city at Tuesday morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners meeting.

“We’re first on the agenda,” Enke said.

The council also approved disbanding the Lake Benton Police Department pending the approval of the contract by the county commissioners. They also passed a motion to accept the resignation of Police Chief Jeff Baumgarner.

