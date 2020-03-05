City of Lake Benton will consider setting a Quiet Zone
March 5, 2020
Curtis Rethwisch asked the city council to consider designating Lake Benton as a Quiet Zone during nighttime hours.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, March 2. All trustees were present for the meeting.
Discussion began with a request from an individual to borrow funds from the city’s revolving loan fund. According to the discussion, the individual has received a rehabilitation grant but an unexpected expense came up outside the grant funds. The individual would repay the loan with interest over a five-year period. The request was granted.
