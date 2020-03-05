City of Lake Benton will consider setting a Quiet Zone



Curtis Rethwisch asked the city council to consider designating Lake Benton as a Quiet Zone during nighttime hours.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday, March 2. All trustees were present for the meeting.

Discussion began with a request from an individual to borrow funds from the city’s revolving loan fund. According to the discussion, the individual has received a rehabilitation grant but an unexpected expense came up outside the grant funds. The individual would repay the loan with interest over a five-year period. The request was granted.

