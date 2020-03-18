March 5, 1961 – March 8, 2020

Darla McCurdy, age 59 of Verdi, died Sunday, March 8. Visitation was Wednes­day, March 11, 4-8 p.m. at Country Church in Ruth­ton, with sharing of mem­ories at 7 p.m. Funeral ser­vice was Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. at Country Church, with interment in New Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone. Hartquist Fu­neral Home, Pipestone Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Darla Kristine McCurdy was born March 5, 1961 to Roger and Carol (Jiran) Buelow at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. She was raised in Anoka, and was baptized and con­firmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka, where she was active in the youth group. As an adult she was water-baptized at the Country Church in Ruth­ton. Growing up, she was involved in piano, dance and 4-H, and worked as a candy-striper and nurse-in-training. She completed her education in Anoka, then the nursing program at Anoka Tech. She worked as a Certified Nursing As­sistant in Anoka and later at the Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. She really enjoyed her work with the children as a paraprofessional in Ver­di, Ruthton and Pipestone, and at the Heartland Colo­ny.

On Nov. 1, 1980 she was united in marriage to Mar­vin McCurdy at Zion Lu­theran Church in Anoka. After their marriage, they lived in the Twin Cities and moved to the Verdi area in 1981. On Sunday, March 8, she died at her home at the age of 59 years and three days.

Over the years, she was very active as a 4-H leader from about 1989 to 2014 in Verdi and Altona Town­ships. She often taught Sunday School at Zion Lutheran in Anoka, Grace Lutheran in Lake Benton, and Country Church in Ruthton. She enjoyed sell­ing Avon, accompanying her husband on over-the-road trucking trips, camp­ing and bonfires. She also enjoyed crocheting, cook­ing, camping, motorcycle trips, poker runs and was an avid MN Vikings fan. She loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She will be re­membered for her sense of humor and especially about her foot— “always had a leg up” and “danced in circles.” She was very kind-hearted and would help out anyone. She had a strong faith in her Lord.

She is lovingly remem­bered by her husband Marvin McCurdy of Verdi; three children— Chad Mc­Curdy and his fiancé Jackie Wiebelhaus of Brookings, South Dakota, Chris Mc­Curdy of Ruthton, and Channa McCurdy and her special friend Justin of Franklin, Massachusetts; grandchildren Lucy, Philip and one on the way; one sister, Marcy McConnell and her husband Roger of Ruthton; and one brother, Dana Buelow and his wife Erica Buelow of Zimmer­man; and close-as-brother and sister, Shawn and Ma­ria Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Buelow.