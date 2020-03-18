DVC All-Conference teams, MVPs and Coaches of the Year announced

By Shelly Finzen

The Dakota Valley Con­ference (DVC) includes high schools from Arlington, Col­man-Egan, Dell Rapids St. Mary (DRSM), DeSmet, Deu­brook, Elkton-Lake Benton (E-LB), Estelline-Hendricks, Lake Preston, and Oldham- Ramona-Rutland (ORR).

At the end of the regular season, standings for boys’ high school basketball were as follows, beginning with first place: DeSmet (regu­lar season champions) 8-0, Arlington 7-1, DRSM (6-2), E-LB (5-3), Colman-Egan (4-4), Lake Preston (3-5), ORR (2-6), Estelline-Hen­dricks (1-7) and Deubrook (0-8). Results of the DVC Tournament were as fol­lows, beginning with first place: DRSM, Arlington, Colman-Egan, Lake Preston, E-LB, Estelline-Hendricks, Deubrook, ORR.

The 2020 All-Conference teams were announced last week. Three E-LB boys’ names made the lists. The first team includes Kalen Garry, a sophomore from DeSmet; Dalton Voelker, a senior from Colman-Egan; Connor Libis, a junior from DRSM; Trey Ramstad, a se­nior from Arlington; Rett Osthus, a DeSmet sopho­more; and E-LB’s Matthew Nibbe, who is a junior…

