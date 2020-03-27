Eldon Schmidt
April 16, 1933 – March 17, 2020
Eldon John Schmidt, age 86 of Lake Benton, died Tuesday, March 17 at Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Lake Benton Chapel. To leave online condolences or view Eldon’s full life history, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com.
Eldon John Schmidt was born April 16, 1933 to John and Elsie (Harder) Schmidt in Lake Benton. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton on May 21, 1933, and was sponsored by Lydia Schmidt and Herman Harder. Eldon was confirmed on March 21, 1941, and always remembered his confirmation verse: Psalms 34:19. He was raised on a farm just west of town and attended District 57 Country School until the eighth grade, when he transferred to the Lake Benton City School and graduated in May 1951. After graduation, Eldon began working for Gaylord Williams, maintaining the roads in Lincoln County.
He was united in marriage to Marjorie Rasmusen on Nov. 2, 1952 at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, California. The couple made their home in Lake Benton for a short time before relocating to the country. In 1965, Eldon and Marjorie moved into town once again. Throughout this time, Eldon worked with the Farmers Co-op and Hammers Concrete. In 1979, the couple moved to Sedona, Arizona and Eldon worked for Oak Creek Builders Supply until his retirement in 1995, at the age of 62 years. In 2002, Eldon and Marjorie made a final move back to the community they loved in Lake Benton. Marjorie, the love of his life, preceded Eldon in death on Nov. 23, 2012. They were blessed with 60 years of wonderful marriage. On Tuesday, March 17, Eldon was reunited in Heaven with Marjorie at the age of 86 years, 11 months, and one day.
Eldon was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and had participated in the choir, men’s club, and served as an elder. While living in Arizona, he was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and enjoyed Jeeping with their many friends. During his free time, Eldon could often be found tinkering with old Allis Chalmers tractors. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, attending threshing shows, taking rides in the country, and watching the corn grow. Eldon was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and the RFD television channel.
Eldon is survived by his children— Philip Schmidt of Lake Benton, Mona (Patrick) Haynes of Lake Benton, Jackie (Thomas) Heesch of Pipestone, Kimberly (William) Gates of Lake Benton, and Jane (Kevin) Davenport of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren—Amber (Brent) DuHoux, Bobby (Rachel) Kuiper, Christopher (Heather) Haynes, Dana (Andrea) Davenport, Benjamin (Krystle) Haynes, Eric (Emily) Macias, Melissa Davenport and Kiersten Surbeck; great-grandchildren— Kaylee (Thomas) Hamling, Brayden Kuiper, Carl Haag, Breylon Kuiper, Morgan Haynes, Jaden Johnson, Kade Moffitt, Penelope Davenport, Jayse Kuiper, Etta Davenport, Hannah Haynes, Jacob Haynes, Rayah Kuiper, Graysen Cline, Kinsley Haynes, Payten Cline, Sawyer Haynes and Colt Haynes; siblings— Lee Steinberg of Missoula, Montana, Barb Hurd of Lake Benton, and Russell (Heidi) Schmidt of West Bend, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; parents John and Elsie; brothers-in-law Robert Hurd, James Steinberg and Roland Rasmusen; and sister-in-law Gloria Rasmusen.
