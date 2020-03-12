Elks are moving in the right direction
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks won their second post-season game, sending them closer to the South Dakota State Basketball Tournament.
By Shelly Finzen
The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks added another post-season victory to their record, which takes them one step closer to the state tournament. Coach Steve Erickson commented, “Obviously going in we knew we had our hands full with this team. Hanson was 18-3, and by power points was the second highest team in the state. We again played in relatively unfamiliar territory—the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota— where they play about five or six games throughout the year. It was going to be a big task and we knew that. I think the best part is that our kids believed in themselves, believed in one another, and it didn’t matter who we were playing or where we played, we just had a mindset that we were good enough to win.” And win they did! In a hard-fought battle, the Elks defeated the Hanson Beavers, 66-46.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
