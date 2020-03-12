Elks are moving in the right direction



The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks won their second post-season game, sending them closer to the South Dakota State Basketball Tournament.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Elks added another post-season victory to their record, which takes them one step closer to the state tournament. Coach Steve Erickson com­mented, “Obviously going in we knew we had our hands full with this team. Hanson was 18-3, and by power points was the sec­ond highest team in the state. We again played in relatively unfamiliar terri­tory—the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota— where they play about five or six games throughout the year. It was going to be a big task and we knew that. I think the best part is that our kids believed in themselves, believed in one another, and it didn’t matter who we were play­ing or where we played, we just had a mindset that we were good enough to win.” And win they did! In a hard-fought battle, the Elks defeated the Hanson Beavers, 66-46.

