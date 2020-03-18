Elks end post-season play in the SO-DAK 16 game
Photo courtesy of Kelsey Beckman
Matthew Nibbe goes up for a 2-point shot during the Viborg-Hurley game at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday, March 10.
By Shelly Finzen
After a good run, the Elks ended their post-season in the SO-DAK 16 game against the Region V No. 1-seeded Viborg-Hurley Cougars on Tuesday, March 10. The Cougars defeated the Elks 63-40. Coach Steve Erickson said, “I give Viborg-Hurley credit. They are long, athletic, and created some problems for us. There is a reason they were rated in the top three and spent the majority of the year at number one. Very well coached and just create a ton of mismatches.”
Matthew Nibbe and Marcus Harming led the Elk scoring with nine points each…
Matthew Nibbe and Marcus Harming led the Elk scoring with nine points each…

For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
