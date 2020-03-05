Elks finish regular season with a 14-6



The Elkton-Lake Benton Elks finished their regular season 14-6, putting them at fifth in Region IV.

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Elks played their final ball game of the regular season on Friday, Feb. 21, battling the number two seeded Howard Tigers. Coach Steve Erickson said, “Howard is a very good basketball team, we knew going in we were going to have to play well and exe­cute at a high level to be in the basketball game. The Elks got a slow start to the game and the Tigers de­feated them 72-63.

Leading the scoring for the Elks, Grant DeRuyter earned 21 points for the team with five 2-point field goals, three 3-point shots and two of four free throws…

