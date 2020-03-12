Elks take down the Ethan Rustlers in first round of regional playoffs

By Shelly Finzen

The Elkton-Lake Ben­ton Elks began their post-season on Tuesday, March 3 in a game against Han­son. Coach Steve Erickson said, “I am super proud of the ways our kids came out and played this entire game. I thought we had a great energy, a great togetherness that really showed in how well we played on both ends of the floor. Ethan was 15-5, and a very dangerous team.” Dangerous or not, the Elks took down the Rustlers, defeating them 83-66.

Erickson commented, “I was very pleased with our mentality on offense of attacking the hoop and the way we shared the ball really set a lot things up for us to be success­ful.” Leading the scoring for the Elks was Matthew Nibbe, who put 27 points on the scoreboard. Nibbe put nine 2-point baskets, a 3-point field goal and six of nine free throws in the hoop…

