Elkton-Lake Benton schools closed through March 20

March 18, 2020

The Governor of South Dakota has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandem­ic. Governor Noem’s state of emergency order rec­ommends the closing of all schools statewide next week.
The Elkton School Dis­trict will be closed ALL of next week, March 16 –March 20.

