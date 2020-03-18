Elkton-Lake Benton schools closed through March 20
The Governor of South Dakota has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Noem’s state of emergency order recommends the closing of all schools statewide next week.
The Elkton School District will be closed ALL of next week, March 16 –March 20.
