Helping NextEra Energy Resources help Lincoln County
Photo courtesy of NextEra Energy Resources
Lincoln County residents can help NextEra Energy Resources help Lincoln County by showing support of the proposed wind farm between Lake Benton and Tyler through a variety of ways.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
At the Feb. 26 Lincoln County Commissioners meeting, Danell Hertzig of NextEra Energy Resources commented on frustrations the company is experiencing in the planning and development of a new wind energy farm west of Lake Benton. The frustrations involve the regulations and costs associated with adding new power to an existing grid. The potentially excessive costs could delay the project, which would delay the revenue generated for the local economy. Lincoln County residents can help to resolve these problems.
NextEra Energy Resources is a wholesale power generation company that delivers clean, renewable energy to much of the North American continent. “We develop, construct and operate power projects to produce electricity,” their website explains, “We market electricity to wholesale customers and invest in critical infrastructure for power delivery. We also offer a variety of energy-related products and services to customers across the country. Equally important, we are dedicated to quality, committed to environmental stewardship and care about our communities.”
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
