Honor Band participants



Elkton-Lake Benton students were chosen to participate in the East Central Middle School Honor Band at the SDSU Performing Arts Center in Brookings, South Dakota on March 10. The students performed under the direction of Dr. Aaron Ragsdale. Pictured left to right in front are Zoey Greer (clarinet), Marcela Majia Valencia (flute), Malayna Hemmen (percussion) and Maya Jensen (percussion). In back are E-LB Band Director Ashlynne Terkildsen, Caedmon Bressler (trumpet), Blake DeVries (trombone) and Riddick Westley (tenor saxophone).

