How to determine factualness and bias in news sources

By Shelly Finzen

How does one sepa­rate the fake news from the truth? Media Bias/ Fact Check (MBFC), found at https://mediabias­factcheck.com/, may be the answer. It was found­ed in 2015, and is an in­dependent online media outlet that is “dedicated to educating the public on media bias and decep­tive news practices,” their website explains.

Through their search­able website, users can check on the bias and factualness of more than 3,000 media sources, in­cluding some right in the area. “We are the most comprehensive media bias resource on the inter­net. There are currently 3.000-plus media sources listed in our database and growing every day. Don’t be fooled by fake news sources,” the website claims.

