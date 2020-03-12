How to determine factualness and bias in news sources
By Shelly Finzen
How does one separate the fake news from the truth? Media Bias/ Fact Check (MBFC), found at https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/, may be the answer. It was founded in 2015, and is an independent online media outlet that is “dedicated to educating the public on media bias and deceptive news practices,” their website explains.
Through their searchable website, users can check on the bias and factualness of more than 3,000 media sources, including some right in the area. “We are the most comprehensive media bias resource on the internet. There are currently 3.000-plus media sources listed in our database and growing every day. Don’t be fooled by fake news sources,” the website claims.
Filed under Community
