Irene Johnson

May 26, 1923 – Feb. 21, 2020

Irene B. Johnson, age 96 of Hendricks, passed away Friday, Feb. 21 at the Hendricks Nursing Home. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Christ Lutheran Church. Burial was in the Hendricks City Cemetery. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Hendricks Hospital Chapel, and re­sumed Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Houseman Fu­neral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks was entrusted with the arrangements.

Irene (Blaine) Johnson was born May 26, 1923 in Lake Benton, to Thomas and Luella (Sears) Blaine. She married Robert John­son, Sr. on Dec. 20, 1945.

She is survived by her children— Elaine Schlink of Brooklyn Park, Rob­ert Jr. (Betty) Johnson of Hendricks, Patricia (Alan) Briggs of Sidney, Iowa, Julie (Lauren) Dykema of Rush­more, and Sheryl (Scott) Pearson of Hendricks; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Johnson of Vancouver, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rob­ert; her parents; broth­ers Floyd and Duane; and sisters, Lorraine Knudsen, Shirley Olsen and Carole Larsen.