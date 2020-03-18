Lake Benton Elementary School closed now through March 27

The following information has been announced by the Lake Benton Public School:

Outbreaks of novel virus infections, such as the Coronavirus COVID-19, among people are always of public health concern. The risk to the general public from these outbreaks depends on characteristics of the virus, including how well it spreads between people; the severity of resulting illness; and the medical or other measures available to control the impact of the virus (for example, vaccines or medications that can treat the illness). This disease has caused severe illness, including illness resulting in death, especially since it has also shown sustained person-to-person spread in several places. While it is nearly impossible to plan for every scenario, we are working with area leaders to provide guidance.

At this time we are not sending home student work for Alternative Instruction for your student. In the event we close for an extended time, plans are in place for delivery of instruction. At this time we are following the Governor’s recommendation of closing Lake Benton Elementary School from March 18 through March 27…

