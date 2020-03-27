Local funeral home takes new path during the COVID-19 pandemic



Hartquist – Lake Benton Funeral Home

By Mark Wilmes

Hartquist Funeral and Cremation Services announced last week that, moving forward, they will not recommend public visitations, funerals or gatherings during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We at Hartquist Funeral and Cremation Services remain committed to professionally serving families during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the press release said in a message from Jeff and Sara Hartquist. “We recognize our responsibility to protect the health of the families we are honored and privileged to serve, along with the health of our community. It will be recommended that services be limited to immediate family with possible online streaming services available during this heightened time of caution. We will also offer platforms for family and public to express their grief and support once we are through this period. These uncharted waters are difficult to navigate for us as a funeral home as we want to offer all aspects of funeral service to help families begin a healthy grief journey.”

