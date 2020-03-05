New projector and screen added to Lake Benton Opera House



The Lake Benton Opera House teamed up with US Bank in January to install a new digital projection system.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

The Lake Benton Op­era House recently added an improvement that will enhance the Opera House productions, as well as the Lake Benton Community. A new, high-quality video projector and large projec­tor screen are now part of the Opera House’s equip­ment.

According to Opera House board member Mark Wilmes, the project cost a little more than $15,000. It was partially funded by a $10,000 grant from US Bank. “We have numerous US Bank employees who have performed on our stage and they have done a good job of letting the foundation know that they would like to help us out,” Wilmes said.

