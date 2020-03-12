Opera House season begins Saturday



Among the featured performers in Saturday’s Opera House show will be (clockwise from top left) Adam Madsen of Tyler, Tom Schmitt of Porter, Aubree Cheadle of Ivanhoe, Ellie Frahm of Tyler, Graham Dinnel of Lake Benton, Gena Maria Koeberl of Tyler, Crystal Enga of Marshall, Alexis Christensen of Lake Benton and (center) Emilirose Rasmusson of Marshall.

By Mark Wilmes

The 14th annual Broadway Meets Lake Benton show comes to the Lake Benton Opera House this weekend. The show will feature 20 area performers who have appeared in past musicals on the Opera House stage, singing their favorite Broadway songs.

Among the performers will be Tom Schmitt of Porter, who has played some major roles in past productions, including Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol,” Lazar Wolf in “Fiddler on the Roof” and Donkey in last summer’s production of “Shrek: The Musical.”…

