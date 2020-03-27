Rick’s Welding is the March Lake Benton Business of the Month



Rick’s Welding/PowerLift Doors was named the Chamber Business of the Month for March.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Rick’s Welding/PowerLift Hydraulic Doors has been named the March Chamber Business of the Month. Rick’s Welding has been part of the Lake Benton Community for more than 30 years, supporting the area’s agricultural industry, as well as aviation, construction and other industries.

In 1988, Rick Peterson, who is originally from Jasper, wanted to find a location to build his farm repair and general welding shop. Business manager Amanda Bennett said, “he wanted to start his business and have his family in a town that is small and friendly. Because he was from the area, he knew that Lake Benton would provide him the friendly atmosphere he was looking for and it was a primarily farming community so the business should work well.” He opened a small shop in downtown Lake Benton in 1988.

For the full story, read this week’s Lake Benton Valley Journal.



Rick and Patti Peterson, owners of Rick’s Welding/Powerlift Doors.