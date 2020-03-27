School Board discusses update on shutdown due to COVID-19



Superintendent Loy Woelber

By Mark Wilmes

Principal Jeff Hansen gave the board an update on what is happening at the elementary school during the COVID-19 shutdown. Hansen said a message had been sent to parents to update them on the process going forward for the immediate future. The school is closed to students and outside visitors through March 27. The district is offering free childcare to emergency and essential workers between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as offering transportation to the children. Also offered is delivery of breakfast and lunch for students and non-students in the district. During the shutdown, staff is developing distance learning plans for students in the event the shutdown continues into April.

