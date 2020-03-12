Small wind opportunity for rural and ag businesses



XCEL Energy Customers have the opportunity to get grant assistance with installing a 15 kW wind generator.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Lincoln County rural businesses who are cus­tomers of Xcel Energy have an opportunity to add value to their prop­erty while cutting utility costs.

According to Bill Schwankl of AES Fargo, a grant program called the Minnesota Clustered Small Wind Project is available to owners of rural businesses, Ag busi­nesses and farms who are also Xcel Energy custom­ers. The grant will cover more than 25% of the cost to install a 15mW wind turbine through Bergey Wind Power. “This is in ad­dition to any Federal Tax Credits (26% for 2020) or depreciation incentives,” Schwankl said.

