Small wind opportunity for rural and ag businesses
XCEL Energy Customers have the opportunity to get grant assistance with installing a 15 kW wind generator.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County rural businesses who are customers of Xcel Energy have an opportunity to add value to their property while cutting utility costs.
According to Bill Schwankl of AES Fargo, a grant program called the Minnesota Clustered Small Wind Project is available to owners of rural businesses, Ag businesses and farms who are also Xcel Energy customers. The grant will cover more than 25% of the cost to install a 15mW wind turbine through Bergey Wind Power. “This is in addition to any Federal Tax Credits (26% for 2020) or depreciation incentives,” Schwankl said.
For the full story, read this week's Lake Benton Valley Journal.
